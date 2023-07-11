Fani-Kayode to Gov. Otti; You’re deceitful, fraudulent

828 828

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, as a “deceitful, fraudulent, pretentious and mindless element” who will go to any length to deceive the general public.

He stated this in a response to Otti who had earlier accused him of trying to use his name to gain political favours.

This was after the former Minister accused the Governor of “rebellion” against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for refusing to hang the President’s pictures in government offices, including the Abia State Government House.

The response, which was signed by the Special Adviser (Public Communications) to Fani-Kayode, Michael Chijioke, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, described Otti’s response as an afterthought, insisting that the Abia State Governor’s act of “rebellion” against the President was a deliberate act fueled by the refusal of his Labour Party not to recognise President Tinubu.

The statement said: “We have read with amusement the puerile and facile defence put up by the lilliputian Governor of Abia State, Mr Alex Otti on why he did not have the portrait of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, displayed in the Abia State Government House and other government offices in the state.

“Rather than put up a proper excuse for that rebellious act against the President of the Federal Republic, no matter how jejune, Otti decided to follow the rabid and incendiary path of abusing Chief Femi Fani-Kayode just to cover up for his deliberate and politically fatal error.

“We do not need a soothsayer to tell us why Alex Otti refused to hang President Tinubu’s portrait in Abia State government offices. Otti has always refused to acknowledge Asiwaju as President. He made this much known in a tweet he made months after the Presidential election wherein he referred to Mr Peter Obi as ‘My President’. That was an unprecedented affront to the Office of the President of Nigeria! He eventually deleted the tweet after a deserved backlash from well-meaning Nigerians.

“Isn’t it then laughable that Otti’s defence for that act of felony was to say that ‘President Tinubu’s picture (was) featuring prominently on the first page of his Inauguration Brochure, and also ensured that dozens of the President’s portraits were produced and distributed to different government offices’. What a lame explanation!

“So Otti featuring President Tinubu’s picture in his inauguration Brochure which I heard was not even more than one hundred copies produced is now a big deal to him. It is even more shameful that only ‘dozens of the President’s portraits were produced and distributed to different government offices’ in Abia State, yet, a very important and critical part of the Government House, the Banquet Hall, where important events hold did not have the President’s picture displayed but Alex Otti’s was conspicuously hanging there with rebellious impudence.

“It is also ridiculous for Otti to have said that ‘in line with his upbringing, orientation, character and exposure (he) does not act irrationally!’ Such self-glorification should be reserved for men of true integrity and not someone who dresses himself in the borrowed robe of ‘Dr’, a title he never earned. He has succeeded in deceiving the public to believe that he is a Ph.D holder when he is not. It is only a deceitful, fraudulent, pretentious and mindless element who will go that length to deceive the general public.

“And while Alex Otti was busy working so hard to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the presidential election including all that his cursed party did to truncate his inauguration despite his claim that ‘he and the President enjoy a long standing relationship that transcends politics’, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was out there working his socks off in collaboration with millions of other progressive Nigerians to ensure the inevitable victory and inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the best President Nigeria will ever have for a very long time to come.

“We are also aware of reports of how Alex Otti has been criminally deploying money and other resources belonging to Abia State to fund his party’s court processes to oust Asiwaju through Judicial and even extra judicial means. We are watching! They shall not only be disgraced and humiliated, they shall also be extinguished politically. That is one assurance I can give Otti, and he should take it as a ‘blessed’ assurance.”