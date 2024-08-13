Family petitions Ribadu over alleged abduction of Labour leader by IRT operatives

The family of a leader of the National Union of Electricity Employees and Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kogi State Chapter, Eleojo Opaluwa, has petitioned the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, over his alleged abduction.

The labour leader was allegedly abducted by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

According to the family, Opaluwa was abducted by IRT operatives in Mararaba, Nasarawa State on August 4, 2024.

In the petition they sent through their counsel, Anthony Itedjere, the family said: “The family has been very worried and troubled as Eleojo Opaluwa has been kept incommunicado at an undisclosed location since August 4, 2024, when he was whisked away by security operatives till date.

“Against the backdrop of the prevailing ugly security situation in the country, now exacerbated by the #Endbadgovernance protest, our concern and fears for the safety and life of our client is better imagined.

Also Read:

“We, therefore, appeal and urge you to use your good offices to immediately cause us and our client access to Eleojo Opaluwa, have him released to, even if on conditions or have him charged to court if he has committed any offence.

“We urge you to direct the security operatives to act in accordance with the rules of engagement.”

Post Views: 6