Falana Chambers warns INEC against recognizing expired leadership of Labour Party

A legal firm, Falana Chambers, has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warning the commission against recognizing Julius Abure as the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The firm, which represents the National Transition Committee of the Labour Party, stated that Abure’s tenure has expired and any further recognition would be in violation of a Federal High Court judgment in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/IC/866/2014 between Labour Party & 3 Ors Vs Com. Salisu Muhammed, and an INEC-brokered agreement of June 27, 2022.

The letter, dated July 4, 2024, and signed by Marahal Abubakar, LP, requested that INEC desist from fraternizing with Abure and his cohorts, and restrain officials from undermining the administration of justice and respect for the rule of law.

The firm attached a report of the mediated settlement and a certified true copy of the Federal High Court judgment to the letter.

According to the letter, the Labour Party has not conducted any election for over four years, contravening Section 233(1)(a) and (2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, read alongside Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

It also emphasized that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is the platform of the Labour Party, and that the party has been unable to conduct elections due to the expired tenure of Abure and his National Working Committee.

The legal firm warned that failure to comply with the request will lead to contempt proceedings against the INEC Chairman at the Federal High Court.

“TAKE NOTICE that unless you comply with the foregoing request forthwith, we shall approach the Federal High Court and institute contempt proceedings against you,” the Falana Chambers warned.

