Eyiboh speaks on ‘creation of office’ for Senate President’s wife inside National Assembly

Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has debunked a report by Sahara Reporters that an office has been created for the wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Unoma Akpabo, in the National Assembly.

The reaction was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman of the President of the Senate.

Saying “the story ordinarily should not have attracted a reaction on account of its illogic and originating from a well known diseased minded author”, Eyiboh pointed out that its framework showed that it was essentially built to malign and disparage the Senate President.

“A story of 20 paragraphs on the creation of an imaginary office for the wife of the Senate President uses three paragraphs on the unfounded issue and the remaining 17 paragraphs to recitation of unrelated fables and other innuendo,” Eyiboh said.

Continuing the Senate President’s spokesperson said: “For emphasis to the unguarded who may be prone to the fake news merchandise from Saharareporters, Her Excellency, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio has no office in the National Assembly and there is no intention towards that.

“Her only relationship with the National Assembly is that her husband is the President of the Senate and by virtue of that as with his predecessors, she is president of the Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria.”