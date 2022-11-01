Ex-Super Falcons reacts to NFF on number of matches played

Former Super Falcons Maureen Mmadu says she just wants to move on and focus on her dream of empowering the girl-child through sports and not be distracted by the number of her caps for Nigeria.

She was reacting to a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation that she played only 52 official matches.

The matches for the national team were from 1995 to 2007 when she retired.

The NFF’S statement was in response to various news sources claiming Madu had 101 caps for the country, with fans demanding that she be celebrated like other Super Eagles players who reached 100 caps.

Reacting to the NFF’s statement, Mmadu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday: “Google cannot lie and above all I just want to get the issue behind me and move on.

“I don’t have more to say.

“I just want to focus on improving the life of the girl-child through sports and that is what we are doing at Maureen Mmadu Football Kiddies Camp.”

Mmadu was also a former assistant coach of the senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons.