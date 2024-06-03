Erotic Monday Night: Sex for clarity, by Tiwa Says

Clarity is important, especially when one needs to make decisions that affect not only oneself but other people as well. Some people seek solitude for it. Some others use music. And a lot of other people use exercise. It could be at the gym or just taking a long walk or jogging. I use all three separately, depending on my mood.

I have been feeling stuck about a certain situation for a while now and I know I have to decide soon before things escalate.

So that faithful evening, I decided to hit the gym. I spent a lot of minutes on the treadmill… Walking and thinking. I needed something more intense so I did some lifting with the dumbbells. Then I felt my brain expand.

I continued with some more rigorous exercise for another hour before leaving the gym.

When I got home, I noticed someone was already in my apartment. Only then did I remember that Rotimi called me to say he was coming over. As I got in, he had a glass of smoothie in his hand for me. I took it and gulped it down.

I felt a sudden burst of energy. Not only did I want to fuck, I wanted to be the fucker. I got on Rotimi, took his head between my hands and kissed him fully and deeply on the lips. I removed his shirt and pulled down his shorts. Not a time to waste time.

I ground my pussy in his dick to get me wet and also to arouse him… though he already had an erection. My juice wet Rotimi’s dick as I slid up and down. Then I slid it into my pussy. Oh God! It felt so good. Rotimi rubbed on my clitoris as I fucked him. “You’re so wet baby,: he said.

I fucked him hard and fast as he held my breasts and squeezed them. The more I rode him, the more he pressed. “Spank me, baby,” I moaned.

He did spank me. Hard. But it only aroused me more. He held me by the throat and called me his slut. I licked my lips. “Come for me, baby,” he said.

I dug my nails into his skin and did just that. I came. So did he. It was an intense one for both of us.

If you’re wondering if I got the clarity I was seeking, yes, I did. Maybe you should try it sometime.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.