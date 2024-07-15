EOCGS old students hold reunion party, elect officers

It was a gathering of who is who on Saturday as the 1983 set of Egba Obafemi Community Grammar School old students met to have a reunion party.

The party, which was meant to celebrate 40 years of leaving the school, came a year later than it should have held.

This, according to the set, was because it was difficult to find the contacts of many members.

Speaking at the occasion, one of their teachers and a lawyer, Ogunmodede Oludare, expressed his happiness to see the kids of those years coming together to appreciate the goodness of God in their lives.

While advising them to continue to stick together, Oludare said the school, which some assumed to be in a village, has produced so many professionals who are doing extremely well in their chosen careers.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Olusiji Oyesile, congratulated the old students for thinking it wise to come together after 41 years of leaving their secondary school.

While advising all to look for other members who are yet to join them, Oyesile said it was difficult connecting to friends who many had not seen since leaving the school 41 years ago.

It was not all dining and drinking as the event also witnessed a presentation of plaque to Oludare, while a five-man committee was elected to run the affairs of the union.

Those elected were Oyesile, Biola Adeyinka, Isimot Ogundeyin, Sola Edun and Sakiru Sowemimo.

