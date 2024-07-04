Ekiti State has emerged top in improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) among the 36 states of the Federation, according to a recent report released during the week.

The report was circulated by the Joint Tax Board (JTB) at its 155th meeting at Zuma Rock Resort, Suleja, Niger State.

In the report, Ekiti State ranked first in the 2023 Annual Growth Rate Ranking.

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) increased from ₦17.03b in 2022 to ₦29.82b in 2023, representing a 75 percent growth rate.

The improvement is attributed to enhanced reporting and significant growth in IGR by the state. The obviously good performance of the Governor, Biodun Oyebanji is believed to have endeared him to taxpayers leading to improved voluntary compliance.

Ekiti State also moved up to 16th position in the Total Collections Ranking from its previous ranking of one of the worst five.

Under the Direct Assessment Parameters, the dynamism of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service is evident as Ekiti State improved from 33rd to 15th position.

The State also ranked 25th in Withholding Tax collections and 28th in MDA collections.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Olanitan Olatona said It is hoped that all MDAs will improve their collections and reporting to improve on the statistics in the future.

Olatona said while the state government has not introduced any new taxes in the state, it has effectively deployed technology to block leakages and ease the mode of payment.

“Beyond this, the Governor has also deepened the citizens’ confidence in the government through prudent spending that focuses on infrastructure, human capital development, health care delivery and creation of economic opportunities for the citizens. This has helped them to pay their taxes as and when due, while also expecting more from government.

The IRS boss said the state government intends to capture more citizens in the tax net through sundry empowerment programmes and job creation efforts of the government.

