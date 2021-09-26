Ekiti Obas wash their hands off petition written against council chairman

The Elekole of Ikole-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Fasiku, has no hand in a petition written against the Chairman of Ikole Local Government Council, Sola Olominu.

Elekole’s deputy and spokesman, Chief Oluwasayo Okunola, the Olotin of Ikole-Ekiti, made the assertion when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ikole-Ekiti on Sunday.

The Elekole is the Chairman of Council of Obas in Ikole Local Government Area and paramount ruler of Egbeoba Kingdom.

Chief Okunola told NAN that the Elekole does not involve himself in any form of politics.

“He is a traditional ruler and not a politician and he does not involve himself in any issues related to politics.

“As far as the petition against the chairman of Ikole Local Government Council is concerned, the Oba has no hand in it.

“The Elekole-in-Council was not involved and will never be part of any petition to tarnish the image of any political office holder in Ikole Ekiti,’’ he stressed.

Similarly, the Aremo of Ikole-Ekiti and one of the kingmakers, Chief Tunde Ogunleye, said that the alleged signed petition involving some Obas did not emanate from the palace of Elekole.

“The Elekole of Ikole-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Fasiku will not write or sign petition against the chairman of Ikole Local Government Council.

“Our Kabiyesi is a respected traditional ruler, a lover of peace and not a politician and we did not discuss any petition in any of the Obas meetings.

“The purported name, signature and involvement of Elekole in the petition is fake and the Elekole-In-Council is disassociating itself from the alleged petition,’’ he stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that names of seven traditional rulers were written on the petition, but three Obas signed it contrary to an online publication that seven Obas signed the petition.

A copy of the petition seen by NAN showed Oba Fasiku, Elekole of Ikole Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Jemilehim, Onise of Odo Oro Ekiti, Oba Samuel Fatoba, Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebisi Ogunjobi, Olorin of Orin-Odo Ekiti as authors of the petition.

It also showed Oba Idowu Awe, Oloojebu of Oke Ijebu Agege Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Kupoluyi, Amuro of Temidire Ekiti and Oba Ezekiel Fatile, Eleri of Ikunri Ekiti as co-authors.

The petition alleged that the council chairman does not have regard for traditional rulers and disregarded their requests and opinions on how to develop their communities.

In it, the obas were said to have appealed to Gov. Kayode Fayemi to choose a reliable, dependable, responsible, hardworking and grassroots politician as candidate to become the next chairman to continue the party’s agenda in grassroots development.

In his reaction, Oba Ayodele Kupoluyi, Amuro of Temidire Ekiti said that he never signed any petition against the council chairman.

“I was not in town when the petition was signed and by the virtue of my position as Kabiyesi, I am not a politician and I don’t discuss politics.

“If Obas have any issue with their son, I believe it is a family matter and not meant for the public,’’ he said.

Similarly, Oba Idowu Awe, Oloojebu of Oke Ijebu Agege Ekiti, said that he was not involved in the petition and he would not want his name to be mentioned in political circles and issues because he is not a politician.

“The matter of petition is a serious issue and I will not want my name to be mentioned in politics related issues.

“I never signed any petition against the council chairman and I will not be part of such unethical action,’’ he said.

Reacting to the development, the council chairman said he was shocked when he saw an online publication alleging that he does not have regard for traditional rulers.

Olominu said that he always gave priority to the welfare of the traditional rulers in towns and communities in the local government area.

“I want to say that all the allegations levelled against me in the petition are not true; in fact it is filled with hate speech to tarnish my reputation.

“Since I assumed office as the chairman of Ikole Local Government Council, I have never disregarded any of our traditional rulers of the needs of the communities.

“One of the Obas is the one who initiated the petition because he wants one of his subjects to become the next chairman of the local government.

“Some of the Obas who reportedly signed the petition have denied their involvement.

“I appeal to any aggrieved traditional ruler who feels that I have offended him to call me and let me know; it is not possible for me to disrespect our traditional rulers. They are my fathers,’’ Olominu stressed.