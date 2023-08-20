Ekiti LG Chair warns residents against open defecation 

The Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area in Ekiti, Osadare Oloruntoba, Sunday warned residents to desist from defecating in bushes and open places.

Oloruntoba gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eda-Oniyo.

He expressed satisfaction with the clean and hygienic environment being experienced in the community, describing it as encouraging.

Oloruntoba advised landlords to build good toilets in their houses to enable occupants to have access to clean sanitary facilities.

The Chairman also urged parents to desist from allowing their children to defecate in front of their houses, drainages or roadside bushes within the community.

READ ALSO:

LASTMA operatives rescue multiple accident victims

Hurricane Hilary weakens, floodings likely

He said that open defecation could cause cholera outbreaks if residents do not adhere strictly to good hygiene and proper cleaning of their environment.

” I want to warn residents to stop defecating in the environment to curb outbreak of diseases such as cholera among other dangerous diseases that can emanate from feaces exposed in the open.

”The health officers have been advocating and visiting landlords to build toilets for their tenants but some are yet to adhere to this directive.

”We are fighting war against open defecation for the benefits of our children, youths and aged ones and we will continue until our communities are clean,” he said

Oloruntoba assured residents of his administration’s commitment to providing quality health service delivery in the various health centres established in the communities.