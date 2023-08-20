LASTMA operatives rescue multiple accident victims

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today (Sunday) rescued three accident victims in a multiple accident which occured at Anthony inward Obanikoro area of Lagos.

The Agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department, Adebayo Taofiq disclosed this in a press statement Sunday morning.

The statement indicated that Lastma Lawal Hammed Babatunde ‘Eagle Bravo’ (Zone 11 Anthony) who led the rescue team confirmed that the multiple accident involved a 40ft container, 2 Toyota Camry cars (KRD 432 JA & APP 43 HN) and a tipper loaded with sand (T 17001LA).

Lastma Babatunde further confirmed that the three rescued accident victims were trapped under the 40ft container.

According to preliminary investigation, the 40ft container truck while on a top speed collided with three other vehicles including a tipper fully loaded with sand as a result of brake failure.

He disclosed that three rescued accident victims were immediately taken to nearby Hospital by members of their families.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba has cautioned motoring public to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey both within and outside Lagos.

Adebayo also confirmed that the Police men from Ilupeju Police Command supported Lastma officials during the rescue operations.