Eight die, seven injured in Delta auto crash

No fewer than eight people were burnt beyond recognition on Sunday on the Ologbo Bridge, Benin/Sapele expressway in Delta.

The FRSC Spokesman, Bisi Kazeem confirmed this in a statement in Abuja stated that the fatal crash which occurred on October 1 at about 1pm also had seven people injured.

Kazeem said that the dual crash involved 15 different categories of vehicles, stating the affected vehicles as one Toyota Hiace bus, two FORD Buses, one Volkswagen Passat passat, two J5 Peugeot buses, one Daylong Motorcycle and eight tankers.

“From the report got from the FRSC rescue team, a total of 15 people, all male adults were involved.

“Out of this number, seven people got injured, while eight victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“The truck ladened with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), coming from Warri, Delta State fell on the highway and spilled the PMS product on the road.

READ ALSO:

Africa Magic unveils new epic drama series Masquerades of Aniedo as part of 20th celebration

Nigeria@63: Online publisher celebrates with Nigerians, calls for national unity

IGP attends reception in honour of prominent Yewa indigenes

” This, hereby led to an explosion that gutted the aforementioned number of vehicles and the 15 male victims,“ he said.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu as calling on fleet operators, especially owners of tankers conveying inflammable products to ensure compliance with minimum safety standards by installing safety valves (Anti spill) in their vehicles.

This, he said, is to eradicate all incidences of accidents resulting from lack of safety valves in tankers.

Biu also called on owners and operators of tankers to comply with all safety standards set by the government on operation of that category of vehicle on Nigerian road.

He directed Commanding Officers to ensure that tankers that do not meet safety standards were not allowed to ply the highways.