IGP attends reception in honour of prominent Yewa indigenes

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, addressed a grand reception in honour of prominent Yewa indigenes held in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government of Ogun State on 30th September, 2023. In his address, he expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reflected on the significance of returning to his hometown, Erinja, in Yewa South Local Government of Ogun State. This homecoming, he noted, filled him with great joy as it allowed him to reconnect with the roots that have shaped his life. He highlighted the enduring values of love, unity, and togetherness that the Yewa land and its communities, including Ilobi and Erinja, have always cherished. He emphasized the importance of strengthening these bonds of unity as they are the bedrock of their strength and resilience as a people.

While addressing the evolving security challenges facing their communities, the IGP stressed the need for vigilance and security consciousness. He urged collaboration with the Police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the people, emphasizing the role they all play in building safer communities that protect lives and property. He similarly urged the youths to discourage violence and social vices that undermine communal peace and security, calling on them to channel their energy toward productive endeavours that uplift society, recognizing their role as the future leaders of their land.

The event was witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Dr Kehinde Olugbenle, and other Obas, Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Isaq Akinlade, DIG Southwest, DIG Abiodun Alabi,Head of Service of Ogun State, Kolawole Fagboun, senior Police Officers, Chairman PCRC, Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, friends and well wishers. The IGP was accompanied by his wife and POWA President.