Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares next Monday, Tuesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 17th and Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja said the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

According to her, the minister called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and the stability of the country.

“The minister reiterated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“He further enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to support, cooperate and join hands with the president in his sustained efforts to diversify the economy and progressively accelerate the pace of the nation’s economic recovery.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to the nation’s children,” the statement added.