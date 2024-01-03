Egypt begin AFCON training camp, set sights on eighth title

Egypt’s national team kicked off their training camp on Tuesday in the New Administrative Capital, gearing up for the 2023 African Nations Cup to be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire later in January.

All the local and foreign-based players joined the camp and the team had its first training session on Tuesday evening.

The Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah will join the camp on Wednesday after playing with Liverpool against Newcastle on Monday night.

The camp, running until January 9, will see the Pharaohs host Tanzania in a friendly match at Cairo International Stadium on January 7.

Under the leadership of Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria, Egypt will compete in Group B of the continental tournament alongside Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde.

The AFCON tournament itself runs from January 13 to February 11, with Egypt’s campaign starting on January 14 against Mozambique.

Aiming to add to their record seven AFCON titles, Egypt will face Ghana in their second group match on January 18 before concluding the group stage against Cape Verde on January 22.