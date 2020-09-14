Senator Daisy Danjuma on Monday called on Edo State women to rally round the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Danjuma, who is the wife of retired General Theophilus Danjuma, made the call at a reception organised in her honour by Edo women in Benin.

Danjuma said there was no need to change a performing team, adding that Obaseki deserved a second term to continue with his sterling governance.

She said the governor’s sterling performance in all sectors of the state’s economy compelled her to endorse his candidacy for a second term at a function in Lagos even before the governor’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.

She said: “Obaseki was in APC and I saw all what he was doing in Benin.



“I then said to myself: this is not about party but about the individual.

“In my opinion, he has done well, but as a member of Board of Trustees of the PDP, I supported Obaseki for continuity even before his defection to the party.

“Since the nation’s return to democracy in 1999, former Governor Lucky Igbinedion ruled for eight years, Adams Oshiomhole also ruled for eight years.

“Why is it that a performing governor will not do eight years?

“There is no reason a performing governor will not have a second term.

“I saw it that Obaseki will do something great, that is why I said in spite of my party, I must support him for a second term so that he can finish all the good job that he started.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Danjuma called on parents to sensitise their children to the need to shun violence, adding that they should not allow themselves to be used as agents of electoral fraud.

She said: “It is your duty to encourage everybody around you, convince your husband, children, friends and associates to come out on Saturday to vote for Obaseki and PDP.

“September 19 is a very important day and nobody should encourage violence.

“Nobody has governed for four years in the state.

“Please, let’s vote right.

“No man is God.

“Vote right.

“Use your PVCs right and vote for Obaseki’s re-election.”

Earlier, Betsy Obaseki, the wife of the state governor, said Governor Obaseki was fighting a political battle to liberate not only Edo State, but the nation from the shackles of godfathers.

Obaseki urged women in the state to come out en masse on the election day to vote for the governor for a second term.