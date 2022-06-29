Edo Assembly receives 41 bills since 2019 – Speaker

The 7th Edo House of Assembly says it has received a total of 41 executive bills since its inception in 2019.

Speaker of the Assembly, Marcus Onobun, disclosed this shortly after plenary Wednesday.

“Today commemorates the anniversary of the 7th Legislature and it ushers in the fourth session, which is the last span of this assembly.

“On the achievements recorded within the period under review, it is gratifying to note that the House received a total of 41 bills, out of which 32 had been passed and assented to by the governor, while others are at various stages.

“A total of 118 resolutions were adopted, while the House embarked on oversight functions,” he said.

The Speaker commended the lawmakers for their support, trust and commitment in the last three years.

He urged them to put in their best, be more committed and ensure that the ship “keeps sailing to a glorious end.

“For us, it’s been a roller coaster. We have high expectations and also a supportive government that has given a series of executive bills.

“We have also had turbulent times politically and we were stroked with high level divisions.

“We have not reconciled the issues. The house took hard decisions to make the seats of those members vacant.

“The court has not taken a decision on it, hence we have 10 members carrying the workload of 24 members. It has been challenging in that aspect,” he said.

Onobun thanked Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his unflinching support and favorable disposition to the progress of the state.