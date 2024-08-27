Ebonyi First Lady flags off campaign on TB, hepatitis

Ebonyi State residents have been urged to take advantage of the ongoing awareness campaign in the state to ascertain their hepatitis and tuberculosis status for prompt action.

Wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru, made the appeal in Iboko, headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area.

She spoke Monday, while flagging off the exercise as part of activities marking the grand finale of the 2024 Women August meeting in the state.

The Governor’s wife said that the exercise was aimed at stemming the effects of the scourge in the state, adding that it was initiated by her organisation, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation, in partnership with the state government.

Nwifuru noted that the exercise would cover the 13 local government areas of the state, and charged wives of local government Chairmen to promote and monitor the exercise in their council areas.

The Governor’s wife who has the recognition as the “STOP TB champion” in the state, bemoaned the devastating effects of TB and Hepatitis in the human system, stressing that they can lead to serious health complications if not detected and treated early,

She however explained that the diseases are both preventable and treatable, but regretted that they have continued to pose a threat to people due to lack of adequate awareness and access to medical services.

Nwifuru added: “Hepatitis B, a disease that affects the liver, and Tuberculosis, an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs, remains a significant public health concern.

“This screening and awareness campaign will not only provide our people with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their loved ones but also ensure that those affected receive the care and support they deserve.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma, while underscoring the importance of the free screening programme in the state, lamented the rising rate of hepatitis and tuberculosis among many Nigerians.

He disclosed that the global fund partner has donated 26 motorcycles to the 13 Tuberculosis (TB) coordinators and 13 deputy coordinators in the state to assist them in distributing TB drugs, and sensitizing the people on the need to report possible symptoms.

While applauding Governor Francis Nwifuruand the wife for their friendly disposition towards the health and wellbeing of the people of the state, Ekuma called on the media to assist in the dissemination of information on the screening exercise.

Others who spoke at the event, including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Health, Sabinus Nwibo, and President, Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State chapter, Lillian Nwobashi, revealed that Hepatitis B Virus and C were endemic in the state, and mostly prevalent within Ikwo and Izzi communities.

The duo, who served as resource persons at the event, also took turns to educate the people on issues around TB and Hepatitis.

Nwibo commended Governor Nwifuru for providing all the needed facilities for the exercise, assuring that those who may test positive during the exercise would be taken care of while the negatives would be given hepatitis B vaccine for prevention.

He identified some of the devastating effects of hepatitis to include liver cirrhosis and cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, river cirrhosis and other damage.

Other highlights of the events were the distribution of motorcycles, relief materials and other empowerment items to some women participants.

A cross section of the women who spoke to newsmen commended the wife of the Governor for the quality of knowledge and other benefits packaged for them in this year’s August meeting.

