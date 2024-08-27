Adeola Odutola College alumni elects new leaders, promises new dawn

The Adeola Odutola College Old Students Association 79-84 Set has elected a new set of executives that will run the affairs of the association for another two years, 2024-2026.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, announced the results of the election, which was conducted by his team online.

Balogun declared Alade Harrison Onabanjo as the newly-elected President for the set, having been unanimously elected with 100 percent of the votes cast.

Other elected officers are Abdulazeez Olawale Balogun for the post of the Vice President with 91.1 percent of the total votes cast.

For the post of the Secretary, Moshood Bajo got elected with 77. 1 percent of the votes cast, while the Assistant Secretary, Ramotalai Aribike. Oseni got 58.6 percent .

For the post of the Treasurer, Adetutu Ogunba was elected with 50 percent of the votes cast, while the Financial Secretary went to Funmilayo Akeeb, who got elected with a total of 96.7 percent of the votes cast.

Others were Idowu Alice Aiyenuro, who was elected as the Welfare/Social Officer with the total votes of 61.8 percent, while Titilayo Kuburat Abass got elected as the Public Relations Officer with a total of 98.8 percent votes cast.

Other elected officers include Barrister Aderinsayo Adewunmi as the Legal Advisor with 100 percent of the votes cast, while Bishop Olalekan Wasiu emerged as the Auditor with 96.9 percent votes and Shakiru Abiodun Balogun elected as the new Ex- Officio with 100 percent votes cast.

In his acceptance speech, the new elected President of the set promised that the new executive will run an all-inclusive participation in which no one is superior to others.

“Let’s join hands to make the set role model among other sets,” he said.

Onabanjo also promised to serve with a high sense of responsibility, loyalty and integrity in running the affairs of the association.

The Set recently celebrated its 40 years anniversary with donation of solar street lights worth millions of Naira to the 79-year-old college.

