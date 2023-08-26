Ebonyi Dialogue: WFI, CIRDDOC secure stakeholders’ commitment in implementing nutrition, AYFHS policies in 2 LGAs

Stakeholders of Abakaliki and Ezza South Local government areas of Ebonyi State have committed to ensuring the implementation of policies on adolescents/youth- friendly health and nutrition services in their council areas.

The commitment was part of two separate stakeholders’ dialogues organised recently by an Abuja based Nongovernmental Organization, Women Friendly Initiative, in collaboration with the Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC) in the State.

The dialogues were aimed at accelerating sub-national advocacy for implementation of adolescents and youth friendly health services (AYFHS) and the national strategic plan of action for nutrition (NSPAN) in the two pioneer local government areas of the State.

The programme is supported under the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagements (SCALE) project sponsored by USAID-palladium in Nigeria.

The programme also birthed the setting up of a 13-member committee by the NGOs in each of the two LGAs, to drive the implementation.

The committees are to, among other responsibilities, work towards ensuring the release of budgeted funds for the implementation of Adolescent/youth friendly health services plus nutrition in their Council areas.

The organizations through their earlier advocacy have secured the creation of budget lines and budgetary provisions for AYFHS and nutrition in the two local government areas.

Chief Executive Officer of WFI, Francis Eremutha, represented at the events by the Program Manager, WFI SCALE project, Paul Aondofa-Uche, in a presentation, gave graphical evidences of the State of nutrition and adolescent/youth friendly health services in Ebonyi State.

He regretted that most healthcare facilities in the State, with particular reference to the two focal LGAs do not have operational nutrition and AYHF Services corner. That, he noted, has deprived the young people from accessing the services.

He equally observed that the attitude of some healthcare workers scare the young people from accessing such services for fear of betraying the confidentiality of their health issues, especially as regarding reproductive and sexual health.

Uche recommended the committee to pursue the creation of attractive youth friendly environments such as games corners in health facilities to enhance young people’s confidential access to reproductive health services, including family planning, while nutrition corners should be equipped to offer the needed services.

Speaking further to newsmen, Uche added: “The essence of these dialogues are to gather more support of the key stakeholders to help us amplify our voice so that the Local government system will release the funds they have allocated to nutrition and Adolescent/Youth friendly budget lines.

“I am so much impressed with the turn-out and contributions of stakeholders in these meetings.

“All the stakeholders have made commitments of ensuring that they will help facilitate the release of funds allocated to these two budget lines.

“We are looking up to the Local government Chairmen to release the funds so that the desk officers will swing into action with the designated Primary Healthcare Centres so that the youths, adolescents and women of reproductive health will start accessing the services as planned.”

The Program officer, CIRDDOC, Ebonyi State, Goodness Mgbaja, in her brief remark, commended the Chairmen and Management of the two local government areas for responding to the advocacy in creating budget lines for AYFHS and nutrition.

She charged the committees to Leverage on the foundation to further advance attention to nutrition and AYFHS in their council areas.

Expressing their commitments, the stakeholders pledged to take the message beyond mere dialogue, to practical outcomes.

Those who spoke for Abakaliki LGA, including the Nutrition focal person, Gladys Njaka and the leader of the Legislative council, Nicodemus Umahi said they would work together with the others to achieve more wins for the campaign in the LGA.

” We have been educating our people on the need for good nutrition.

“With this now, we are going to do more; we will not disappoint you people.”

Also speaking for the Ezza North stakeholders, the traditional ruler of Ameka Community, Ezeogo Martin Oyibe, among other speakers, noted: ” I am very happy to participate in this dialogue.

“I have decided to take a cue from these teachings to create awareness about nutrition and youth friendly health services in my domain.”

The dialogues were preceded by separate sensitization rallies/road walk across major parts of the council areas, soliciting support for the initiative.