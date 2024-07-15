e-CMR: NBA disowns statement by SPIDEL

The Nigerian Bar Association has disowned the statement by its Section on Public Interest and Development Law on the electronic Central Motor Registry Information System.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, NBA said the statement was not authorised.

It said: “The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has become aware of a statement authored by John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun allegedly on behalf of the NBA-Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) on the above subject.

“The NBA hereby disclaims the said statement credited to John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun on behalf of the NBA-SPIDEL. The said statement was neither issued with the consent nor authority of the NBA. To be certain, both Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun have no authority whatsoever to issue a statement on behalf of the NBA-SPIDEL or any Section or Forum of the NBA.

“The NBA-National Executive Council had since 29 February 2024 removed the Executive Members of SPIDEL, of which John Aikpokpo-Martins Martins and Funmi Adeogun were Chairman and Secretary respectively, and replaced with a Caretaker Commitee. Other members that were removed alongside John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun are: Princess Frank-Chukwuani, Chinedu Obienu, Abdullahi Karaye, Charity Ibezim, Dr. Monday Ubani, Prof. Paul Ananaba SAN, Kunle Adegoke, SAN, Uju Agomoh, Esq, Kunle Edun, Esq, Okey Ohagba, Esq, Yakubu Bawa, Esq, Dorn-Claimz Enamhe, Esq, Igbeaku Evulukwu, Esq, Chinelo Ofoegbunam, Esq, Sam Ajayi Jaiye, Esq and Chisom Onuoha, Esq.

“Both John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun are not only aware of this fact, they have filed an action to challenge their removal (which by itself acknowledges that they have been removed). Therefore, it is not only a misrepresentation to hold themselves out as they did, it is criminal, illegal, and gross misconduct on their part to do so.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the following persons constitute the Caretaker Committee of the NBA-SPIDEL:

1. Sir Steve Adehi, SAN – Chairman

2. Yakubu Philemon, SAN – Alternate Chairman

3. Ben Oji – Secretary

4. Ronke Adeyemi – Member

5. Eva Amadi – Treasurer

“The NBA, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the said statement purportedly issued on behalf of the NBA-SPIDEL by both John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun, as they lack the authority to do so.

“The NBA, however acknowledges that the issuance of Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS) certificate is one that the Nigeria Police Force ought to critically reconsider in view of the various levies that Nigerian citizens and businesses are already subjected to, and the present unfavourable economic condition of the country.

“The concern by NBA over multiple taxations, tariffs, levies, and charges on Nigerians is the primary reason for convening a one day conference coming up on 18 July 2024, with the theme: Tax, Tariffs and the Taxpayer: Exploring the Impact on the Public and Economy.

“The President of the NBA, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN has reached out to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force on the introduction of this new levy and will engage the IGP and if need be, the Presidency on the need to reconsider this, or any other government policy that seeks to impose any additional burden on Nigerians.”

