Glo empowers youths with AI learning services

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has introduced three groundbreaking AI-focused services designed to elevate its customers’ experience and avail them the opportunity to monetise the benefits of Ai and win prizes on the network.

The company disclosed in a press statement that these services will not only provide invaluable insights into harnessing AI for everyday needs, but also offer subscribers the chance to win exciting prizes through lottery draws.

The first of the services, tagged: “Glo Awoof Win EverWage,” is a game service that offers subscribers the opportunity to win a lifetime salary or participate in a monthly draw with a prize of N12 million.

With this service, subscribers will also receive regular payments, enjoying a stable income stream without the constraints of traditional employment.

“Whether you seek supplementary income or financial stability, Glo EverWage promises peace of mind in today’s dynamic economic environment,” Globacom said.

EverWage subscribers can enter the draws by dialing *20791# and following the prompts to access the chance to receive daily cash prizes and compete for the N12 million monthly draw.

Similarly, “Glo Awoof Win SMS-to-Ai” provides subscribers instant and accurate information on any topic at their fingertips by leveraging the power of Ai without the need for the internet.

The Service, also called: “Ask AI by Glo,” is an SMS-based service that delivers updates on news, sports scores, weather forecasts, traffic updates, educational tips, celebrity info, etc to subscribers on any type of phone.

Subscribers can as well participate in the network’s jackpot draws for a chance to win exciting rewards when they dial *20791# on their devices.

Subscribers can ask questions on Glo SMS-to-AI even when they have no internet by texting their questions to 20791 and will get an immediate response from the AI platform.

Subscribers who frequently ask questions stand the chance to win exciting prizes and will be notified through their Glo lines.

In the same vein, “Glo Awoof Win Ai Fortune” is an educational service designed to empower users by teaching them how to leverage Ai for generating income and improving business processes.

“From foundational Ai concepts to advanced business strategies, our comprehensive curriculum equips you with the skills to harness Ai for income generation and business enhancement. Subscribers can engage in interactive learning modules, earn certifications, and showcase their expertise in monthly competitions,” Globacom disclosed.

Also Read:

AI Fortune subscribers can get access to study packs to read and stand a chance to win prizes by dialing *20791# and following the prompts.

The company explained that subscribers who wish to enjoy the three AI-powered services should dial *20791# on their mobile devices to select from the various options on offer.

According to Glo, daily one-time or auto subscription to the services attracts N100, weekly one-time or auto subscription goes for N200, while a one-time or auto monthly subscription costs N500.

Post Views: 0