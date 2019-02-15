Dusty, hazy, dry weather to prevail on Saturday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze weather conditions with persistent dryness and dusty atmosphere over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central states.

It also predicted localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000 metres over the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 14 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience thick dust haze condition in visibility of less than or equal to 1000m with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 11 to 19 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience early morning haze with day and night temperatures of 34 to 36 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.

NiMet predicted: “Dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equals to 1000m are anticipated in the afternoon and evening period.

“Persistent dryness and dusty atmosphere are envisaged over the entire country with chances of early morning haziness and dust haze condition over the coastal cities within the next 24 hours.”