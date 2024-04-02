Dogo Gide, injured during shootout to free abducted Kaduna pupils, helped by policeman

More details have emerged on the circumstances that led to the injury sustained by notorious bandit, , Abubakar Abdullahi, also known Dogo Gide, which led to the help rendered to him by a policeman, Corporal Aliyu Abubakar, and his subsequent arrest by the Department of State Services.

As reported on March 30, 2024 by The Eagle Online, the policeman was picked up for transporting and treating Dogo Gide.

According to available information, Dogo Gide was at the head of the gang that kidnapped 137 students from a primary school and a secondary school in Kuriga area of Kaduna State.

According to Premium Times, Dogo Gide sustained injuries during a confrontation with Nigerian troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State on March 12, 2024.

Following the injuries he sustained, Corporal Abubakar allegedly assisted the notorious bandit to escape from the vicinity of the clash and got him medical help.

Operatives of the Department of Security Service, Sokoto Command, have arrested a serving Police corporal for allegedly hiding and hospitalising a wanted bandit kingpin identified as Dogo Gide, said a police source.

According to the police source, the information was received from Zone 10 Zonal Command.

It was gathered that the corporal, with F/NUM 515340, identified as Aliyu Abubakar, attached to X-Squad was arrested and detained at DSS’s detention facilities in connection with a case of transportation and hospitalisation of a bandit kingpin known as Dogo Gide.

The source added: “Preliminary investigation into the matter at their end is in progress.”

Wikipedia says that Dogo Gide has committed heinous crimes against humanity, including kidnapping, raping, cattle rustling and armed robbery.

His reign of terror covers different northern states, including Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna.

He is said to have laid waste to many villages, causing sorrow, tears and blood.

Gide, who is said to be married with children, organised and led the abduction of 126 Students from Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Maraban Damis, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on July 5, 2021.

Additionally, he was involved in the kidnapping of over 90 students and numerous staff members from the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

The victims were finally released following the payment of a substantial ransom, amounting to several million naira, by the parents of the abductees.

After one year of the captivity of the Yauri school girls, there is news that Giɗe married Farida, one of the students, and he has married 11 of the girls off to his men.

In August 2023, the members of Giɗe’s faction took credit for the downing of a Nigerian helicopter in Chukuba Ward in the Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

The attack resulted in the loss of more than 30 soldiers who were on board the aircraft.