Digitalisation: Dabiri-Erewa calls for strategic partnerships among Nigerian diaspora

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, urges Diaspora Nigerians to partner in upscaling digital technology in Nigeria.

She stated this when Prof. Adedeji Badiru, a retired Systems Engineer of the US Institute of Engineering for the US Airforce, visited the NiDCOM Headquarters in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa commended the Professor’s portfolio as a testament of Nigerians in the Diaspora as trailblazers in every field of endeavour.

“I want to say that, you, Prof., represent the very best of Nigeria,” she remarked.

The NiDCOM Chairman said that more experts on Information and Communication Technology, like Badiru, are needed especially as the country is embracing systems engineering.

She equally added that his knowledge in data analytics is beneficial to the Commission in building an efficient data mapping system, while appealing that the retired engineer mentors youth back home.

Prof. Adedeji Badiru thanked the Chairman of NiDCOM for giving him the platform to engage with her.

He said his retirement will avail frequent visits to Nigeria and anywhere, to share his expertise, as his job did not enable him to.

Prior to his retirement, Prof. Badiru had donated technical books to institutions in Nigeria as a means of giving back.

In addition, he was influential in affiliating the Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT) in the US and Kaduna Nigeria, which granted an opportunity for further training to Nigerian students.

Prof Badiru said he is willing to collaborate with NiDCOM in terms of knowledge sharing.

Prof. Adedeji Badiru is a systems engineer professional. Though an indigene of Lagos, he was raised for over 45 years in the US.

One of his achievements was the creation of the Systems Engineering department in the University of Lagos, where he is described as the “Father of Systems Engineering”, for about 30 years.

