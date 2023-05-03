Delta Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest three others with gunshot injuries

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested three others with gunshot wounds.

The Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, made the development known in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

He said the command also recovered AK47 rifle, 18 rounds of 7.6mm ammunition, double barrel locally made gun and GLK Ben car believed to have been stolen.

According to Edafe, the command launched an investigation following reports of kidnapping and armed robbery operations in Ughelli, Warri and its.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the command, DCP Johnson Adenola, mandated all Divisional Police Officers in the Command to gather intelligence and ensure that this ugly trend was nipped in the bud.

In compliance with this directive, the police detectives on April 30 at about 1pm, acting on information received via intelligence gathered on an armed robbery gang that snatched AK47 rifle from a police officer and also allegedly kidnapped and murdered Godspower Emmanuel after collecting N400,000 ransom, were sighted at an hotel in Agbarho.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ovwian Aladja Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Aliyu Shaba, mobilised and led detectives to the area in search of them.

Edafe said: “While the search was ongoing, the suspects sighted the policemen from their hideout and opened fire, which the police equally responded.

“During the gun duel, one Felix aka “OBJ” was shot and later confirmed dead at the hospital. Three other suspects, Stephen Precious, 19, Godstime Sunday, 28 and Apene Prince, 28, were arrested with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“One AK47 rifle with breech No.19617, 18 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, English double barrel gun, 11 Android phones, two botton phones, one long knife, one suspected stolen white coloured GLK Mercedes Benz with reg. no YAB 733 BK, two bottles of codeine, two wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered.”

