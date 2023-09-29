Delta 2023: I’ll contest Tribunal ruling on Obovrewori — Omo-Agege

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has directed his legal team to immediately proceed with an appeal against the judgment of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that upheld the election of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The former Deputy President of the Senate said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sunny Areh.

In his reaction shortly after the verdict on Friday, Omo-Agege said the Tribunal failed to reckon with the fundamental flaws in the March 18, 2023 governorship election that mortally rendered the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner untenable.

He said: “It is a no brainer that the Tribunal operated under a very challenging environment.

“It therefore ignored the unassailable evidence adduced to question the validity of lawful votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“I respect the decision of the Tribunal, but it is flawed.

“I have no doubt that these flaws which the Tribunal failed to address will be dispassionately evaluated at the Court of Appeal.

“I have, therefore, directed my legal team to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal and continue with the fight to restore the sanctity of the people’s vote.”