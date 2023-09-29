Werner to miss game against Bayern due to back pain

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner will miss Saturday’s game against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich due to “persistent back pains,” the club said on Friday.

Werner also missed the German Cup match at Wehen Wiesbaden on Wednesday due to the back issues.

“It’s a kind of lumbago (pain in the muscles and joints of the lower back),” coach Marco Rose said on Friday.

“It’s not dramatic. But a lot comes from the back. When it’s pinching there, you’re limited.”

But the injury comes at an inopportune time for Werner, who hasn’t been in the starting team since mid-August and only ended his long goalless streak last Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Leipzig have won their last two games against Bayern, including the season-opening German Super Cup in August.

Rose, however, believes Bayern have since made a lot of improvements.

“Certain structures in the Bayern game have not changed. But there is a different drive, more cleanliness, more rhythm. They have taken big steps forward.”

Bayern top the table on goal difference over Bayer Leverkusen, and Leipzig in fourth are one point behind.

