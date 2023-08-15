De Bruyne, Silva, Dias left out of Man City’s UEFA Super Cup squad

Manchester City have named a 22-man squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla in Athens, and it does not include Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or Ruben Dias.

The reigning Champions League winners are gearing up for their first-ever Super Cup match in Greece against a Sevilla side who won a record-extending seventh Europa League title last season.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side will have to cope without three key players including playmaker De Bruyne, who reaggravated a hamstring injury in City’s opening Premier League game against Burnley last Friday.

The Belgian – who picked up a hamstring problem in the Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan in June – was forced off in the 22nd minute of the Citizens’ 3-0 victory at Turf Moor with the same injury, and Guardiola stated after the match that he “will be out for a while”.

De Bruyne is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks and is due to undergo a scan on Monday to assess the severity of his injury.

Meanwhile, Dias missed the trip to Turf Moor after sustaining a “tough concussion” according to Guardiola during training last week.

The Portuguese centre-back is required to remain on the sidelines as concussion protocols state that players cannot return to competitive action for at least seven days.

Fellow defender John Stones was also absent from the win over Burnley due to an adductor problem, but he has been included in Guardiola’s 22-man squad.

However, there is no sign of versatile playmaker Bernardo Silva as he is allegedly unwell and not fit to take part on Wednesday.

Bernardo, who has been strongly linked with summer exit from the Etihad Stadium, started and played the full 90 minutes in the victory at Burnley.

Another absentee from Man City’s travelling squad is full-back Joao Cancelo, who is allegedly the subject of interest from La Liga champions Barcelona.

A recent report claims that the Catalan giants have re-opened talks with the Citizens over a deal to sign the 29-year-old, who was not involved against Burnley and spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker are two other first-team stars to have been linked with a possible departure from Man City, but they have been included in the 22-man squad and are two of eight defensive options along with Stones, Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Rico Lewis; Ederson, Stefan Ortega and Scott Carson, meanwhile, are the three goalkeepers available to Guardiola.

Last season’s Champions League match-winner Rodri is one of five midfielders in the squad along with Kalvin Phillips, Mateo Kovacic, Maximo Perrone and James McAtee, while Erling Haaland – who scored twice against Burnley – Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Oscar Bobb are all attacking options at Guardiola’s disposal.

Man City will travel to Greece on Monday afternoon before taking part in a training session at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the showpiece event on Wednesday.

Manchester City’s 22-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup in full:

Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Stefan Ortega , Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Ederson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.