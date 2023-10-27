Customer bags 20-hour community service for assaulting food vendor

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has sentenced a 29-year-old man, Festus John, to 20 hours of community service for assaulting a female vendor after eating her food.

John was arraigned on a count charge of assault resulting in harm.

The Magistrate, O.A. Daodu, sentenced John after police investigations had revealed that he beat up the complainant because she accosted him for refusing to pay N500 for the food he had eaten.

Daodu, thereafter, ordered that the convict be cautioned and discharged after he must have completed the 20-hour community service, which would be at the discretion of the officer in charge.

John was initially arraigned on October 16.

READ ALSO:

ASA 2023: Sterling Bank votes N1b to Agro-Innovation

Presidential Election: Gov. Namadi lauds Tinubu over victory

Food Security: Women farmers submit demands to Ebonyi government

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Bassey Sunday, told the court that John committed the offences on October 15 at Otunba Kolawole Street, Ogudu GRA phase 2, Lagos in Ikeja Magisterial District.

He said that John ate food from the complainant, a food vendor and refused to pay N500 being the amount he ate.

“The complainant held him on his cloth and demanded for her money but he slapped her and as if that wasn’t enough, he started hitting her on her face and body.

”As a result she fell down and also sustained injuries on her face. It was with the assistance of her husband and other customers that John was arrested,” Sunday said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.