CSR: LCCI tasks entrepreneurs on contributions to nation building

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has charged its 117 graduating entrepreneurs to use their technical knowledge and resilience to build strong communities and contribute to the sustainable development of Nigeria.

LCCI President, Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, gave the charge at the Chamber’s 10th Entrepreneurship Mentoring Program (EMP) graduation.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday in Lagos.

The programme, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative which started in 2013 empowers Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) through workshops, exhibitions, business tours and mentoring.

Olawale-Cole said the LCCI over the years had made great strides to sustain the programme as CSR and had graduated about 600 mentees who are doing well in different sectors and contributing immensely to the nation’s economy.

He noted that in spite of the nation’s economic challenges of tough financing conditions, high inflation, weak currency, declining household purchasing power, among others, there were numerous opportunities for businesses and individuals.

He said: “Looking at the future, one of your key responsibilities is to not only to practise your new skills, but also to be role models to other youth who may follow in your footsteps.

“To our dear graduands, I offer my heartfelt congratulations on this special day. Your hard work, determination, and perseverance have paid off, and you have earned lifelong knowledge and skills.

“As you graduate today and embark on the next phase of your journey, I encourage you to embrace new challenges and meet them with strength and courage.

“Remember that the skills and knowledge you have gained at LCCI are valuable assets that will serve you well in all areas of your life and I urge you to use the knowledge and skills you have gained to make a lasting positive impact on the people around you”.

Mojisola Bakare, Vice President, LCCI, urged the graduating entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities the LCCI platform presents to do great things and contribute to Nigeria’s economic building as MSMEs.

She charged them to continue to recreate themselves to maintain relevance and sustainability.

“You must be innovative and continually thirst for knowledge and ensure you use social media to enhance your business and lives and look for businesses and people you can support,” she said.

Chief Financial Officer, Providus Bank, Deoye Ojuroye, restated the bank’s commitment to supporting MSMEs via its products meticulously crafted to support their growth at every stage of life style.

Ojuroye, represented by Dr Abosede Yinka-Ogundimu, Divisional Head, Institutional Banking, Providus Bank, tasked MSMEs to embrace innovation in their operations to enhance business growth.

He urged the graduating entrepreneurs to leverage the invaluable knowledge gained and pursue excellence in their various entrepreneurial endeavours.