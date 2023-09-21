CP orders investigation into death of undergraduate in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Haruna Garba, has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of an undergraduate, Blessing Moses.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeh said the investigation is to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the undergraduate of the National Open University of Nigeria.

“Our commitment to this case is unwavering and we are determined to uncover both the immediate and remote causes of this tragic incident.

“We are working closely with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to facilitate the retrieval of the decomposed remains.

“We acknowledge the sensitive nature of this task and will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses,” she said.

Adeh said the body of the 26-year-old deceased, who had been declared missing after leaving her place of work in Garki since September 11, was discovered in a wooded area in Karimo area of Abuja.

She said her disappearance was reported to the police on September 14.

Adeh expressed the condolences of the Police Command in the FCT to the family and loved ones of Moses.