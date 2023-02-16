Court’s disbandment of Ebubeagu dead on arrival – Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Government has described the Federal High Court judgement disbanding the South East Security Network, code named Ebubeagu, in the state as dead on arrival.

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, had on Tuesday disbanded Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State.

It ordered the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police to collect all the weapons in the possession of the security outfit.

Uchenna Orji, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said at a press conference on Wednesday that there is no cause for alarm over the judgement.

Orji further said that the judgement was a miscarriage of justice, abuse on court processes and misapplication of the law.

He said: “Ebubeagu has legal backing to its existence and operations not only in Ebonyi but the entire South East.

“We will not hesitate to go to theSupreme Court to know who is right in this circumstance.”

Also speaking, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Special Security Consultant to the State Government, noted that machineries are already in motion to appeal the judgement.

Okoro-Emegha expressed optimism that the appellate court will reverse the verdict in due course because the outfit has a firm legal backing to its existence.

He urged politicians to stop playing with the security of the society, irrespective of the party they belong to.

He said: “Ebubeagu is perfectly designed by law to compliment the effort of the security agencies in tackling insecurity.

“We will not listen to that Federal High Court ruling of Tuesday because we have a similar ruling previously, which we won in 2022.

“Of course, the lives of citizens is utmost important to us.

“We will appeal the judgement and Ebubeagu will continue to function the way they have been functioning.

“So, we will not adhere to that judgement.”

Okoro-Emegha urged the opposition parties to know that removing Ebubeagu will not make them win elections in Ebonyi State.

He added: “Election is by Voter’s card and by talking to your supporters.

“Nothing will make Ebubeagu to jitter because there is law backing the establishment.”