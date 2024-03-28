Court remands man, 45, over alleged indecent assault of four-year-old girl

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on Thursday remanded a 45-year-old man, Owolabi Oriyomi, over alleged indecent assault of a four-year-old girl.

The Prosecutor, Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 26, 2024 at Ooni village in Ifetedo, Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State.

Adebayo said that the defendant took undue advantage of a four-year-old girl (name withheld) by putting his finger in her private parts.

He stated that the defendant unlawfully and indecently assaulted the girl.

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under section 2(2) of Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Laws of Osun, 2021 and section 360 of Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of unlawful and indecent assault.

The Magistrate, Taofeek Badmus, did not grant the defendant bail, but ordered his remand in Ile-Ife correctional centre.

Badmus adjourned the case till April 8 for hearing.