Court orders accelerated hearing in UniAbuja Governing Council crisis

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, ordered accelerated hearing in a suit filed against the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Rasheed Na’Allah, over plans to inaugurate the newly elected Internal Governing Council members of the institution.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order following a preliminary objection filed by Prof. Na’Allah, through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, SAN, against the plaintiffs’ originating summons.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the plaintiffs; Prof. Saint Gbilekaa, Prof. Edmund Nwanna, Prof. Sunday Ejaro, Prof. Kasim Umar, Prof. Wesley Nafarnda and Dr Uju Patrick, had filed the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/683/2024.

The six aggrieved senior lecturers had sued the VC; President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and National Universities Commission (NUC) as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

In a motion ex-parte dated and filed June 5 through their lawyer, Maxwell Opara, they sought seven reliefs, which include an order of interim injunction directing all parties to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the determination of the motion on notice.

They also sought an order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant (VC) and others from conducting any inauguration of the newly elected internal council members of the university pending the determination of the motion on notice, among other reliefs.

Justice Ekwo had, on June 7, ordered Na’Allah.to appear before it today to show cause why the planned inauguration should not be stopped.

The judge gave the order, in a ruling, shortly after Opara, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

When the matter was called, Opara informed the court that the matter was slated for Na’Allah to show cause.

The lawyer told the court that he was served by Na’Allah’s counsel with the preliminary objection and a counter affidavit a few minutes ago.

“All the other processes are not ripe as we are concerned with the affidavit to show cause.

“I will be asking the court to dismiss the 1st defendant’s affidavit to show cause because of their noncompliance with the rules.

“The notice to show cause did not comply with the rules,” Opara said.

Onoja, however, explained that Na’Allah was ordered to show cause within three days and in compliance with the order, they filed on June 11.

The judge, however, said the processes were yet to be seen in the court file and Onoja passed them to the judge through the court clerk as directed.

Opara indicated his interest to respond to the preliminary objection.

He also said that since the VC “keeps changing the date of the event,” he would love to join other parties from the institution.

The judge told him that if a decision is made against the VC, it is against the university.

“The preliminary objection is before me and I cannot ignore it.

“I make an order for accelerated hearing,” Justice Ekwo declared.

He said he had looked at the grounds of the objection, and found out that he had to determine it first.

The judge then adjourned the matter until June 20 for hearing.

“On the date of hearing, the preliminary objection, if any, will be taken together with the substantive matter and the processes of any party that is absent from court will be deemed as adopted.

“If any party is responsible for the matter not being heard, the learned counsel for the party will be personally penalised,” he said.