Correctional Service restates commitment to secure custodial facilities 

Controller General, Nigerian Correctional service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, has restated the commitment of the service towards securing all the custodial facilities and rehabilitation of inmates across the country.

Haliru disclosed this during the end of the year party and award night for officers of the service on Friday, in Abuja.

The CG said that the event was to appreciate officers and men of the Service for working hard in 2023 and to prepare them for more work in 2024.

He also assured that the service was committed to the full implementation of the service’s mandate of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

“This year will remain memorable for the service as we strive to meet our general mandates of ensuring water-tight security in and around correctional facilities.

“This also includes ensuring that inmates are properly rehabilitated and reformed for proper reintegration.

“As a service, we are committed to fostering a system that is efficient and sustainable towards improving public safety and national security in general.

“In order to achieve this, the officers and men who form the fulcrum of our human resources are paramount. Hence, we are committed towards improving their capacity as well as their welfare, ” he said.

The NCoS boss said that the service would continue to celebrate and reward personnel who displayed excellence, hard work and diligence.

He, therefore, urged the awardees to see the honour as a ‘higher calling’ towards deeper commitment to peace building in all custodial centres, Nigeria and the world at large.

Nababa believed the awards would enhance their morale, and also serve as a wake-up call to those who were not living up to expectation as regards their duties and responsibilities.

He appreciated all officers and men of the service for putting in their best in 2023 while enjoining them to continue to support the management to make the service great.

Former Acting Controller General, NCoS, John Mrabure, applauded the initiative of the service by appreciating the good work of the officers and men.

Mrabure, who was given a meritorious award, expressed gratitude for the recognition, as he commended the organisers, CG and the management staff of the service.

He urged officers and men of the service to continue in their strides to ensure that the mandates of the service were achieved.

Meritorious, selfless and discipline awards were given to officers and men of the service. Also, seven former Controllers-General, the present CG and 30 other ranks, were honoured.