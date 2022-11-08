Conte wants £87m Osimhen to replace Kane at Tottenham

Antonio Conte sees Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Harry Kane according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.



Kane, 29, continues to be linked with Bayern Munich. The No.10 has a contract at Tottenham until June 2024, and it is unclear if Kane will sign a new deal at Spurs. It might be that Kane only remains, if Conte himself pens new terms.



Spurs and Fabio Paratici will be drawing up contingency plans, not just for Conte – but also, for Kane. Plenty of strikers have been linked with Spurs of late. Now, 23-year-old Osimhen is being strongly linked with a move to North London.



Indeed, Galetti reports that after scoring nine goals in 12 games this season, Osimhen is Conte’s first choice. Since joining Napoli, he has scored 37 in 74 – also laying on 11 assists. Chelsea also want the £87m-rated ace (CM).



Osimhen has been linked with Tottenham before. Jose Mourinho was keen, and so was Osimhen, according to The Mail. His agent told The Cable in 2020, that he spoke to Mourinho – saying he would only join, if Kane was going.



It will be heartbraking for Spurs fans to see Kane depart. He almost did so in the summer of 2021, to Manchester City. But he remained, to the delight of the home support. However, a move to Bayern remains a real possibility for Kane.



Hardly anyone could blame for Kane for wanting to go – and it will be almost impossible to replace him. But bringing in Osimhen would go some way to replacing the fan favourite. His goal record in France and Italy is proof of that.



He is seen as one of the best strikers in Europe and is only going to get better, at just 23. Expensive at £87million, but for Kane to go, it would be a similar fee for Kane to depart – covering the cost. He would be a superb signing.





