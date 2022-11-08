FG approves dualisation, reconstruction of section two of Kano-Hadejia road

In pursuance of its objective of improving transportation infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones of the country, the Federal Government has approved the dualization and reconstruction of the Kano-Kwannar-Danja-Hadejia Road traversing Kano and Jigawa States in the North West Zone of the country.

The approval given by the Federal Executive Council covers the 82-kilometre Road, which is a composition of both single and dual carriageways of two and four lanes respectively as Section II, comprising 58km single carriageway and 24km dualized carriageway length with the dualized section located in Kano City.

The FEC approval which was sequel to a memorandum dated October 31, 2022, and presented to it by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola covers the Section of the road which begins at Yankaba Roundabout located in Kano City, traversing through Gunduwawa, Jogana, Gezawa, Guruma, Kagadama, Kawo, Gabasawa, Unguwan Ari, Limawa and terminates at Tsalle Village linking both Kano and Jigawa states.

Stating the reasons for seeking the approval for the contract worth N94.14 billion, Fashola, said the road when completed would open up settlements within the project vicinity and provide access for the evacuation of goods and services adding that the socio-economic life of the host communities would also be enhanced.

The Minister explained to the Council that the Ministry had earlier on February 21, 2022, requested and obtained from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) the approval and a Certificate of “No Objection” for the procurement procedure for the contract adding that the BPP granted the approval vide its letter dated April 8, 2022.

Fashola also informed the Council through the Memorandum that Due Diligence/Post Qualification conducted on the company showed that it is capable to execute the contract and is duly registered under the Nigerian law and fully compliant with the Nigerian Local Content Policy.

While itemizing the Scope of work on the road, the Minister said the road would also improve the socio-economic lives of the people within the stretch of the different communities in the project areas adding that the condition of the existing road pavement is characterized by failures such as potholes, loss of shoulder material and alligator cracks with complete loss of pavement structure at the other sections.

The Minister said there was also need to bring the dual carriageway section formerly constructed by the Kano State Government to the Ministry of Works’ standards and specifications, listing some of the construction improvements required on the existing road to include clearing on both sides of the road, provision of natural occurring materials that meet the specification as fill materials and provision of suitable laterite as base.

Other improvement materials required, the Minister stated, include provision of 60mm asphaltic concrete wearing course on carriageway junctions and laybys as well as provision of new and replacement of access culverts at major turnings and junctions along the road, among others.





