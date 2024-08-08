CNPP condemns alleged invasion of NLC headquarters

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, has condemned the alleged invasion of the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was reported that armed men, purportedly from the DSS, stormed the NLC’s office and made off with several documents on Wednesday.

According to available information, the security operatives invaded the Labour House at about 8:30pm on Wednesday.

Head of Media and Public Relations, NLC, Benson Upah, stated that the assailants ransacked the bookshop on the second floor, seizing hundreds of books and other publications.

“The invading team claimed that they were searching for seditious materials allegedly used during the #EndBadGovernance protests,” Upah said.

The NLC, however, noted that it could not immediately ascertain the full extent of the items taken during the raid.

Reacting, the CNPP condemned the act in a press statement made available to The Eagle Online on Thursday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema.

According to the CNPP, “this Gestapo-style operation, which involved forcefully gaining entry into the offices of the labour union, is a blatant disregard for the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

“It is appalling that this incident occurred under the watch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was produced through opposition struggle and has presented himself as a democrat over the years.”

The CNPP, further in the statement, demands that “President Tinubu immediately call to order the security agencies that are turning Nigeria into a police state, attacking opposition voices, and hounding them into detention in a manner reminiscent of a draconian military junta.

“While we are not advocating for violent agitation, or protests, or distribution of inciting materials, we cannot accept the high-handedness of our security forces within civilian environments.

“At a time when farmers cannot farm in peace due to insecurity, the attempt to gag citizens or intimidate them into submission is unacceptable to a civilized society.

“This approach will only embolden the masses and earn more hatred for the Tinubu administration from people who are already undergoing unbearable economic pains and worsening hunger.”

They continued, “As the saying goes, “a hungry man is an angry man.” We warn that if the Tinubu administration forgets that Mr. President was a product of the trenches, it may be disastrous for the economy if security agencies push citizens underground through the ongoing high-handedness.

“We call on President Tinubu to respect the rights of citizens, including the NLC, and to focus on addressing the economic and security challenges facing the nation.”

“The CNPP will continue to speak out against any form of oppression and advocate for the rights of Nigerians under a democratic and constitutional governance where the welfare of the citizens remains a top priority at all times,” the statement added.

Also Read:

In a related development, the Department of State Services, DSS, has dismissed reports claiming that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Refuting the allegation on Thursday, DSS Spokesperson Peter Afunanya stated that the agency had no involvement in the incident.

“Good morning dear friends. Please note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja,” Afunanya said in a brief statement.

Post Views: 0