Cleric blames elites for Nigeria’s persistent challenges

Prof. Biliaminu Ayinde, Chief Imam of the University of Benin Central Mosque, on Friday in Benin blamed persistent challenges in the country on the failure of the educated elites.

The cleric said this in his weekly Friday sermon and to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independent anniversary.

Ayinde noted that a progressive society is always built on the knowledge of the learned, justice, magnanimity of the rich and prayers of the weak.

According to him, the educated elites and experts in the country have not lived up to expectations to harness their knowledge and exposure for the benefit of the country, hence the reason for the persistent challenges.

He said: “Except we follow the rules of Allah in our dealings, it might be difficult to achieve a prosperous society.

“The learned will have to deploy their expertise and knowledge to fix Nigeria for the betterment of all and sundry.”

The religious leader also decried the provision of the Nigerian law that stipulates Senior School Certificate as the minimum qualification to be president in Nigeria.

He said this demeaned the country among the international community.

Ayinde, however, urged the leaders to uphold justice in their dealings with the people.

He said nepotism, tribalism and ethnicity would not help the country to progress as desired.

The cleric also urged the rich to be magnanimous with the poor while the poor should also pray for the nation.