CL: Kane returns to haunt Arsenal as Munich earn draw

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returned to north London to score his customary goal against Arsenal, as the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie ended 2-2 on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player, so often Arsenal’s nemesis in north London derbies, stroked home a penalty in the 32nd minute as the Bundesliga side hit back to lead 2-1.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, playing in their first Champions League quarter-final for 14 years, had gone in front early on with a clinical Bukayo Saka strike.

But Bayern, whose reign as German champions is as good as over as they trail Bayer Leverkusen by 16 points, showed they remain a European force to be reckoned with.

Arsenal were stunned as their former striker Serge Gnabry levelled six minutes later and Kane rolled home his 39th goal of an incredible first season for Bayern.

This was after Leroy Sane was brought down by William Saliba in the box.

Mikel Arteta’s side ensured they will head to Bavaria next Wednesday full of hope as substitute Leandro Trossard equalised in the 76th minute to leave the tie hanging in the balance.

The return of Kane, who scored a record 14 goals for Tottenham in the north London derby, to one of his favourite haunts was the big pre-match talking point.

And he duly silenced the Arsenal jeers.

“It wasn’t an easy game,” Kane said. “Arsenal are a really good team.

“They’re top of the Premier League right now so we had to dig deep at times but it’s a good result and hopefully we can make the difference at home.”

Predictably, Kane was booed every time he touched the ball although the England captain was hardly involved in the early exchanges as Arsenal seized the initiative.

Six-time champions Bayern, seeking salvation in Europe after a poor domestic season, were handicapped by having no fans inside the Emirates Stadium as punishment for their supporters throwing fireworks in the previous round.

They went behind in the 12th minute when Ben White played the ball inside to Saka who picked his spot and curled a low left-footed shot beyond Manuel Neuer.

White should have made it 2-0 soon afterwards but shot straight at Neuer and then Arsenal’s defence, so impregnable in the Premier League of late, suddenly went missing.

They carelessly lost possession in the 18th minute and Bayern punished them as Leon Goretzka fed a perfect pass to Gnabry who clipped a finish past the on-rushing David Raya.

Sane was then allowed to run and run from deep before being toppled by Saliba and referee Glenn Nyberg had the simplest decision to point to the penalty spot.

The 60,000 crowd suddenly went quiet as memories of heavy European defeats by Bayern, notably a 10-2 aggregate defeat in the last 16 in 2017, flooded back.

It would have gotten worse but for a goal-saving tackle by White on Sane.

Bayern, with another former Spurs player Eric Dier impressive in defence, looked comfortable after the break.

Arteta sent on Trossard and Gabriel Jesus just past the midway point of the second half. They combined in the 76th minute as Jesus fed Trossard to slot a low shot inside the post.

A frantic ending saw Bayern substitute Kingsley Coman strike the post from close range while the game ended with Arsenal screaming for a penalty.

This was after Saka went down in the area claiming he was fouled by Neuer.

“We’ve got a draw so the situation is clear, the winner moves on,” Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said.

“We need the same devotion, passion and quality as we had tonight – and we’ll get through.”

Security was stepped up ahead of the game after Islamic State threatened drone attacks on Europe’s top club tournament.

