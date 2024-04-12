Christian Elders to Tinubu: Adopt 2014 National Conference report

The National Christian Elders Forum has called on President Bola Tinubu to adopt the 2014 National Conference Report.

The NCEF is led by prominent figures such as Dr. Samuel Gani, General Zamani Lekwot (rtd) and Elder Shyngle Wigwe.

The NCEF made the demand at a State-of-the-Nation news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Gani, who spoke at the news conference which also had in attendance Dr. Saleh Hussaini, Vice Chairman (North); Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, Secretary; Osaretin Demuren; Prof. Joseph Otubu; and Dr. Kate Okparaeke, said: “This is the time for indigenous ethnic groups to carefully distinguish their allies from their adversaries.

“The extensive loss of life in Nigeria, involving indigenous Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists, demonstrates that these groups face a common enemy – a foreign invader.

“The ongoing violence in Nigeria is not driven by the indigenous ethnic groups.

“Regrettably, some local actors have been misled into believing they were pursuing a religious cause, but the real orchestrators have no such intentions.

“It’s all about racial displacement.

“In light of these facts, the National Christian Elders Forum recommends the following: The implementation of the 2014 National Conference’s Report, including a draft for a new Nigerian Constitution, should proceed without delay.

“NCEF aligns itself with the Patriots Group, which held a conference on March 18, 2024, and called for a new Nigerian Constitution.

“The National Assembly’s repeated amendments to the existing Constitution should cease.

“Instead, legislators should begin crafting a new Constitution for Nigeria.

“After five alterations with no substantial positive change, the Assembly should start adopting the 2014 National Conference report and its draft Constitution.

“Nomadic cattle rearing should be banned immediately.

“Cattle owners should be required to establish ranches at their own expense, as independent business owners.

“The government should not finance one industry at the expense of others in the country. When cattle are sold, the proceeds belong to the owners, not the government.

“The RUGA project should be abolished.

“Firstly, the Federal Government does not have the statutory right to allocate land under the Land Use Act in Nigeria.

“This responsibility belongs to the states. Business investors requiring land should apply like other citizens. Preferential treatment should not be given to any particular group.

“Indigenous ethnic groups should assert their rights and ownership of ancestral lands and maintain control over their regions in Nigeria.

“Ethnic socio-cultural groups such as Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum, Middle Belt Forum, and PANDEF should give serious thought to these matters.

“Nigerians generally have no issues with one another.

“External forces are attempting to divide the country for hostile control of the land and resources.

“The push for devolution of power should be emphasised by ethnic groups.

“President Tinubu should present his vision for Nigeria instead of following the controversial path of his predecessor, whose tenure only caused distress and poverty for Nigerians.

“NCEF restates its earlier recommendation that President Tinubu appoint a Special Investigator to lead an inquiry into the root causes of terrorism and religious insurgency in Nigeria since 2009, and to identify those responsible.”