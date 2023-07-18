Car dealer, 42, in court for alleged N4m fraud

828 828

A 42-year old car dealer, Teslim Adeyanju, on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding two clients of N4 million.

Adeyanju, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between July and Sept. 2022 at Sura Shopping Complex, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant collected N4 million from the two complainants on the pretext that he would sell a Toyota Corolla to Feni Hassan and a Mazda Premacy car to Akeem Popoola.

He said that all efforts made by the complainants to get the cars for their purchase as promised by the defendant or get their money back, proved abortive.

Perezi said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 341 provides 15 years for fraud.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the matter until July 28 for mention.