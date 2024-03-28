The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) has announced the dates for the Finals of the CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24 season.
The Finals will be played on home and away basis in May 2024.
The First Leg of the CAF Confederation Cup will be played on Sunday, 12 May 2024. The Second Leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will be played the following weekend, Sunday, 19 May 2024.
Also Read
- CAF announce dates for Champions League, Confederation Cup Finals
- Tayo Ayinde withdraws suit against Gani Adams, restates commitment to peace
- Those in corridors of power behind my ordeal – Segun Olatunji
- Remi Tinubu donates N1bn to aid fight against tuberculosis
- Police arrest two for alleged murder of former MD of Jigawa Housing Authority
The CAF Champions League Final First Leg will be on Saturday, 18 May 2024. The Second Leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final will be played on Saturday, 25 May 2024.
CAF Champions League Final
First Leg: Saturday, 18 May 2024
Second Leg: Saturday, 25 May 2024
CAF Confederation Cup Final
First Leg: Sunday, 12 May 2024
Second Leg: Sunday, 19 May 2024