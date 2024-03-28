CAF announce dates for Champions League, Confederation Cup Finals

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) has announced the dates for the Finals of the CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24 season.



The Finals will be played on home and away basis in May 2024.



The First Leg of the CAF Confederation Cup will be played on Sunday, 12 May 2024. The Second Leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will be played the following weekend, Sunday, 19 May 2024.

Also Read

The CAF Champions League Final First Leg will be on Saturday, 18 May 2024. The Second Leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final will be played on Saturday, 25 May 2024.



CAF Champions League Final

First Leg: Saturday, 18 May 2024

Second Leg: Saturday, 25 May 2024

CAF Confederation Cup Final

First Leg: Sunday, 12 May 2024

Second Leg: Sunday, 19 May 2024