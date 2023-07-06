Businesswoman docked for alleged criminal breach of trust

828 828

A businesswoman, Grace Fidelis, was on Thursday docked in the Upper Area Court, Kubwa in the FCT for alleged criminal breach of trust.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Kubwa with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, one Prince Uchelor reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on June 25.

Okpa alleged that the complainant entrusted his beer parlour to the defendant to sell for him sometime in March.

He alleged further that the defendant sold the beer parlour and misappropriated the proceeds, amounting to N350, 000 and converted the money to her personal use without the complainant’s consent.

Okpa said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

According to Section 312, whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to seven years or fine or both.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Yahaya Sheshi, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He said the surety must produce means of identification and adjourned the matter until Aug. 3 for hearing.