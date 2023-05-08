Buhari salutes Senior Pastor Poju Oyemade on 55th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined congregants of The Covenant Nation (TCN), Christian leaders, friends and family members to celebrate with Senior Pastor and founder of the ministry, Poju Oyemade, on his 55th birthday.

President Buhari felicitates with Oyemade and his wife, Toyin, on the joyous occasion, appreciating their care, sacrifices, and selfless contributions to the growth of the nation, through preaching, teaching, and sharing the love of Christ, with a steady focus on transforming lives to better the society.

The President notes the creativity and innovativeness that the Senior Pastor of TCN has brought to ministry, moving the boundaries to directly impact more lives by convening The West Africa Faith Believers Convention, The International Conference for Pastors, Ministers, Leaders and Workers, and The Platform.

President Buhari affirms that The Platform, which has turned a regular feature in the life of the nation, May 1st and October 1st, supports the Government in public policy formulation, and leads the way in inspiring entrepreneurship for the youth, by bringing together leaders in various institutions to distill ideas and guide on personal and collective progress.

The President prays that the Almighty God will bless and increase Oyemade in strength and wisdom, and provide resources for his outreaches.