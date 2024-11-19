Buhari mourns ex-NIA D-G, Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim, his classmate and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The spokesman of the former president, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ibrahim, the Talban Katsina, died on Sunday at the age of 81.

Shehu stated that in a condolence message to the bereaved family, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminu Usman, the government and people of the state, Buhari described the death as a loss to him personally, the state and the nation.

The spokesperson added that the former president recalled the enormous contributions of the deceased to security when he was in, and even out of government, adding that his services would be greatly missed.

He quoted Buhari as saying: “From the very beginning of his career, Ibrahim established a reputation for an unwavering commitment to his work.

“He possessed vast knowledge of his chosen field, skill to spot talents for handling sensitive assignments and ability to recall details, helping to make him an ideal intelligence officer.

“In his passing, Nigeria’s intelligence and strategic community has lost one of its finest minds and rare role model. May Allah accept his deeds and preserve his legacy.”

NAN reports that Ibrahim served as the Director-General of NIA from 1993 to 1998.

He also served as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the early 1990s, and served as an advisor to the Nigerian government on counter-terrorism in 2011.

