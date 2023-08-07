Breaking: South East Senators reject five ministerial slots, demand two more 

Senators from the South East geo-political zone have rejected five ministerial slots to the region in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, demanding additional two more ministerial nominees.

Senators protest was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Nwoye Tony which was co-sponsored by the 14 other Senators from the region .

Tinubu had nominated 48 ministerial nominees in which North West has 10 ministerial nominees, North East geo-political zone has eight ministerial nominees, North Central has eight ministerial nominees, South West geopolitical zone has nine ministerial nominees, South South geo political zone has eight ministerial nominees while South East geo political zone has five ministerial.nominees.

Nwoye hinged the motion on section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and section 5 (a) and (b) under part 3 of Federal Character Commission.

The motion is yet to be debated on the floor of the Senate , but it is already scheduled in the Senate order paper for consideration in the chamber.