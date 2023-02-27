Breaking: Obi leads by votes in Lagos, trails Tinubu in number of LGs

An intense political drama is playing out in Lagos State on the outcome of the presidential election conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

While the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading by votes, the flag bearer of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has secured more Local Government Areas than him.

According to the results from 17 out of the 20 LGAs of the state released before the INEC adjourned at about 3:50am till 10am to continue with the announcement of the results, Tinubu has won in 10 out of them.

However, Obi, who has seven LGAs in his kitty, is leading by sheer votes.

Tinubu has so far won in Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere LGAs, while Obi took Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu.

But in terms of number of votes, Obi has 32,657 more than Tinubu.

While Obi has 449,088 votes, Tinubu has so far polled 416,431 votes.

However, the calculation of the APC is that Tinubu will make up for the shortfall in the number of votes from two of the remaining three LGAs yet to be announced.

While the former two-term Lagos State Governor is expected to take Mushin and Alimosho LGAs, with Alimosho having the highest number of voters in the state, Obi will likely win Ojo LGA.

The votes from Alimosho is expected to make up for the shortfall recorded by Tinubu in other areas.

The validation of the votes from Mushin was delayed because of some differences noticed at the Collation Centre in Yaba.