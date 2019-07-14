An extra time goal by Algeria has seen to the elimination of the Super Eagles of Nigeria from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Algerians, who won 2-1, took the lead in the first half courtesy of an own goal by Nigeria.

The Super Eagles rallied back in the second half, only for Algeria to benefit from a last minute free kick on the edge of Nigeria’s box.

Daniel Akpeyi could not stop the kick from sailing into the net.

Nigeria will now confront another North African country, Tunisia, for the third place medal, while Algeria moves on to tackle Senegal in the final.

Senegal had earlier in the day defeated Tunisia by a lone goal.